JCPenney to hire 600 seasonal employees in La. for holiday season

With the holiday shopping season quickly approaching, JCPenney is preparing to hire 600 seasonal employees throughout Louisiana.

Available positions include cashier, replenishment specialist, SEPHORA beauty consultant, and many more. JCPenney offers all seasonal employees a 25 percent store discount, as well as flexible scheduling.

JCPenney is hosting its first National Hiring Day to fill these positions on Tuesday, October 17 from 2 to 8 p.m. at all store locations nationwide.

Management will be on site to hold in-person interviews and make employment offers.

Those interested can apply online here, or apply in any store, or at a kiosk prior to the event.