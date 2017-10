LAFAYETTE LA- The Lafayette Police Department is hosting its first annual Trunk or Treat event, and encouraging the public to get involved.

The event will be held at the Lafayette Police Department on October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Children grades K-5 are encouraged to come out and meet local officers in their community where the officers will be giving out candy, and many different treats for the children to enjoy.

All children must be accompanied by an adult.