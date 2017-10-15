New Iberia toddler gets out of house, struck by car, and dies, police say

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) A 3 year old New Iberia toddler is dead after police say he walked out of his house Saturday night in New Iberia and was struck by a car.

It happened around 10:00 p.m. on Hwy. 14 at Leleux Road, according to Major Wendell Raborn.

Raborn says the driver that struck the child didn’t see him until the last second and couldn’t avoid the impact.

Raborn said the child’s mother had put the child to bed for the night and was asleep herself when the 3 year old and another young child got out of their mobile home and walked into the roadway.

The second child witnessed the crash and ran back into the home to alert the mother, Raborn said.

No charges were filed against the driver, Raborn said, but the incident is still being investigated by State Police.

“This is a tragic situation.” Raborn said. “The Sheriff’s Office thoughts and prayers are with both families at this time.”

