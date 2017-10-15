Oil rig on Lake Pontchartrain explodes near Kenner

Witnesses report hearing an explosion from Lake Pontchartrain Sunday night.

“I heard a big boom,” WWL’s Emile Gauthier said. “Something blew up in the lake.”

Kenner Police, Jefferson Parish Fire and the US Coast Guard responded.

The JPFD said it was an apparent rig explosion northwest of the Treasure Chest Casino. Initial indications are it was a natural gas platform in the lake.

Gauthier said there were dozens of emergency units at the Williams Boat Launch.

Residents living near the lakefront report also hearing a loud noise, windows rattling and the ground shaking.

The Coast Guard reported sending a boat and helicopter to the scene. Kenner and Jefferson were also sending boats.

It happened around 7:45pm.