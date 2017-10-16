Abbeville Police continue to investigate rise in synthetic marijuana overdoses

Related Coverage Abbeville Police recently have been responding to several cases involving overdoses of synthetic marijuana

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Last week on News 10, the Abbeville Police Department confirmed they’ve seen a spike in overdoses of synthetic marijuana throughout the city.Now there’s a new video circulating online, of numerous individuals overdosing on the drug commonly referred to as ‘Spice’ or ‘K2.’

In the video, at first, it appears there is only one person at the time who was high on the drug, then another person emerges in the video, and it appears there could be more.It’s from a viewer submitted

It’s from a viewer submitted video that was first published to Facebook Live at an unidentified location in Abbeville.

The people in the video are seen slouched over in an almost zombie-like state.

Last Thursday, Lt. David Hardy with the Abbeville Police Department, said that the trouble for users of the drug, will not stop after they are discharged from the hospital.

“Not only are they looking at the medical side, they’re also looking at criminal charges,” Hardy said.

If caught, possession of synthetic cannabis could be the charge. Police are now possibly trying to figure out where this drug is coming from, what it’s laced with, and who is selling it.

“We need the public to step up as well, and report any possessions or any actions they feel, need to be attended to. So we can remove these drugs from the streets,” Hardy said.

Police are investigating the new video. If you see anyone using, selling or buying the drug, you’re urged to call the Abbeville Police Department at (337) 893-2511, or 9-1-1.