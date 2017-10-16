Better Business Bureau warns of local Airbnb rental scams

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Found an apartment listing that appears too good to be true? According to the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana, phony landlords are popping up online enticing potential rentals by claiming their property is manage by Airbnb.

In reality, both the property and relationship with Airbnb are fake, the BBB said.

Airbnb.com specializes in vacation rentals of homes, apartments and venues and does not rent apartments on a long-term basis.

How the scam works: consumers look at Craigslist, Apartments.com, or another major rental listing website for an apartment and spot a good deal. The apartment is a great price for the location. It comes fully furnished, allows pets, and includes utilities.

The “landlord” claims that he is working overseas or on an off-shore oil rig and is looking for someone to rent his property. Because he or she will be out of reach, Airbnb will manage the apartment.

You email the “landlord,” and the reply says that he will contact Airbnb to start the “rental process.” But first, they need your contact information, “a copy of your ID or Passport if possible,” and a “fully refundable” $500 security deposit.

In some reports of this scam, targets were asked to pay with iTunes gift cards. Only once the phony property owner receives the security deposit will an Airbnb agent be assigned to show you the property.

Visit bbb.org/rentalscam to learn more.