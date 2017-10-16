Broussard Police Department warns about Telephone and Internet Scams

According to the Broussard Police Department, there has been a recent surge in telephone and internet scams happening in the Broussard area.

The Broussard police department says the public may have their personal information compromised due to recent leaks from major corporations such as Yahoo, and Experian.

One of the most popular techniques used by scammers is to notify someone that they will be placed under arrest or have a warrant issued for their arrest.

The scammer will then tell the potential victim that they can take care of the infraction by paying a fine over the phone or through wire transfer.

Another technique is making payments for alleged IRS payments that are owed. These particular scams will typically involve the threat of being arrested.

Be advised that law enforcement officers WILL NOT ask for payments of fines over the phone or via wire transfer.

Another technique is making payments for alleged IRS payments that are owed. These particular scams will typically involve the threat of being arrested. Be advised that law enforcement officers WILL NOT ask for payments of fines over the phone or via wire transfer.

These particular scams will typically involve the threat of being arrested. Be advised that law enforcement officers WILL NOT ask for payments of fines over the phone or via wire transfer.

The Broussard Police Department has issued the following steps to ensure that you keep your personal information away from would-be scammers.

Never release your personal information to anyone especially over the phone.

Monitor your bank account and credit reports.

Make sure that you keep PIN numbers, internet login, password details, and online account details secure.

Do not open any emails from individuals, or businesses that you do not have any interactions with.