Broussard Police ID suspect burglary of metal processing facility

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY)- Earlier today, the Broussard Police Department was called to investigate a burglary that occurred over the weekend inside Gulfside Fabricators.

About $16,000 worth of equipment was stolen, including a welding machine, plasma cutter, angle grinder, radios, a fan and a toolbox full of tools.

Surveillance showed a suspect committing the burglary as well as the vehicle used in the crime. The suspect was identified as Blake Viator, 26, of New Iberia.

A warrant was secured for Viator’s arrest for one count of simple burglary.

 

