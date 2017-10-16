DOTD to host I-49 Lafayette connector open house

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The state Department of Transportation and Development is hosting an open house public meeting to share an update about the Interstate 49 connector, including the proposed end-to-end concept refinements for the project.

This public meeting is an opportunity for the public to get involved, learn about some of the ideas being considered, and share thoughts about the proposed project.

At the conclusion of the open house, attendees will have the opportunity to make public statements during a moderated session.

Comments are encouraged and welcomed throughout the current phase of the project and can be submitted in person at the event either in writing or orally.

The open house will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 125 Gallian Street, Lafayette. The moderated session will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.