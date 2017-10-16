Family dispute over who cleans the garage ends in gunfire

KLFY Newsroom Published:
(Photo courtesy of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office)

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY)- One man is facing assault charges after pulling a gun on a family member during a fight over cleaning out the garage.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home on Thursday where shots were reportedly fired.

Reports indicate that 60-year-old Alton Simien became upset over his son-in-law’s refusal to clean the garage. Detectives said Simien then allegedly pulled out a .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol and pointed at him.

Simien reportedly pulled the trigger and the gun did not fire.

The victim then hurried to get his wife and their 2-year-old child in the car when Simien came out of his home and fired 5 shots at him with a rifle.

The victim was able to flee the home then notified the sheriff’s office, authorities said.

Deputies arrived at the home and located Simien who denied the incident.  Deputies recovered the rifle and pistol, along with the fired casings.

Simien was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse and child endangerment.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s