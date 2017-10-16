Family dispute over who cleans the garage ends in gunfire

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY)- One man is facing assault charges after pulling a gun on a family member during a fight over cleaning out the garage.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home on Thursday where shots were reportedly fired.

Reports indicate that 60-year-old Alton Simien became upset over his son-in-law’s refusal to clean the garage. Detectives said Simien then allegedly pulled out a .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol and pointed at him.

Simien reportedly pulled the trigger and the gun did not fire.

The victim then hurried to get his wife and their 2-year-old child in the car when Simien came out of his home and fired 5 shots at him with a rifle.

The victim was able to flee the home then notified the sheriff’s office, authorities said.

Deputies arrived at the home and located Simien who denied the incident. Deputies recovered the rifle and pistol, along with the fired casings.

Simien was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse and child endangerment.