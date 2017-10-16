Infant left on Louisiana doorstep after girl gives birth

BAKER, La. (AP) — Police say a 13-year-old Louisiana girl secretly gave birth and left the newborn on a teacher’s doorstep.

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn tells local media that the teacher found the infant boy, with an umbilical cord still attached, after someone knocked on her door Saturday morning.

Dunn says police have interviewed the girl, and a 13-year-old boy identified by the girl as the father. He says police currently don’t expect to file any charges.

Police say the girl gave birth alone in a bedroom and her family didn’t know she was pregnant.

The infant is currently in the custody of the state Department of Children and Families.

