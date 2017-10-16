Jefferson Parish Officials set to hold press conference on Lake Pontchartrain oil rig explosion

KENNER, La. (KLFY)- BREAKING OVERNIGHT: At least six people were injured after an oil rig exploded on Lake Pontchartrain.

Sunday night, several agencies including the Coast Guard New Orleans Division and the Kenner Police Department responded to a fire on a platform in St. Charles Parish.

This is a video of the fire that occurred Sunday Night around 8 P.M. According to officials, eight people were believed to be aboard the platform at the time of the fire. Of the eight workers, seven made it to shore. Six of the seven people have been taken to area hospitals. According to Jefferson Parish officials, one person is unaccounted for. Jefferson Parish officials say there were cleaning chemicals aboard the platform but do not know the exact cause of the fire at this time.

“From what we understand there was cleaning some type of chemicals on that on the platform. But obviously the victims of this fire in the hospital right now, we can leave those interviews until another day,” said Sheriff Joseph Lopinto.

The platform is used to transfer oil to a number of wells in that location. Firefighters will try to stop the oil flow if there is any and let the fire burn off. Arson investigators will determine the cause after the fire has burned out.As for the person who is still missing, a search and rescue mission is underway.

Later this morning, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Parish will hold a press conference at about 8 A.M., to give an update on the incident.