Louisiana posts online directory of ‘safe haven’ sites to legally give up newborns

Associated Press Published:

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Louisiana’s social services agency has posted an online mapping tool to help people find the state’s “safe haven” sites, places where they can legally give up a newborn baby.

The Department of Children and Family Services has posted an online directory where visitors seeking a safe haven site can enter a town, city or zip code to find nearby locations.

State lawmakers passed Louisiana’s safe haven law in 2000, aiming to combat child abandonment.

The law allows people to hand over children up to 60 days old to an employee at a designated emergency care facility, such as a licensed hospital, public health unit or fire or police station.

The department says 52 infants have been relinquished to authorities under the law since 2004. More information is available at http://www.LouisianaSafeHaven.com .

