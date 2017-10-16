LPSS special board meeting scheduled for Wednesday, October 18

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish School Board is facing more decisions about changes to its Schools of Choice program.

On Wednesday, October 18 at 6:00 p.m. there will be a special board meeting to vote on recommendations given by the Schools of Choice Committee.

One of the committee recommendations is the sibling priority provision where siblings get a seat over those without a sibling.

The committee has decided to ask the board to do away with that and cap priority seating at 30% of what’s available. The agenda calls for the remaining 70% of seating to be open to a random lottery system.

That the Board accepts the Schools of Choice Committee’s recommendation to grant sibling priority to an academy for applicants with a currently enrolled sibling, up to and including the 3rd grade. The following restrictions apply: (1) the number of seats available to sibling priority be limited to 30% of the available seats and the remaining 70% of available seats be random; and (2) siblings with the same birthday.

Also, there’s the recommendation of replacing the name “Schools of Choice” to Magnet Academies.

The opinions vary especially when it comes to the language immersion programs. Some believe sibling priority should remain a priority.

Parent Rechelle Dugas says without sibling priority the concept of being immersed — or fully engaged in a language — can get lost. “The kids learn it at school together and they come home and speak it together. If you are taking that away, then you’re kind of ruining the immersion process,” says Dugas.

LPSS school board member Dr. Themi Chassion calls sibling priority unfair. “I’ve personally felt the effects of sibling priority. My daughter applied for Spanish Immersion and couldn’t get in because too many siblings in that exact same program had already taken a lot of slots. She didn’t get a fair chance of getting into Spanish Immersion.”

There’s also the recommendation to evaluate adding a French Immersion Academy at Scott Middle and to do a 3rd party annual audit the Magnet Academies Application and Selection Process. LPSS board member Jeremy Hidalgo is committee member.

“Right now we have a lot of folks who can’t get in for many different reasons. Whether it’s priority or application process; we are trying to streamline the process, make it a little more fair or make it more equitable rather. We are trying to fill the seats with folks who want to be in that program,” notes Hidalgo

Another question parents expressed to KLFY concerns the idea of teaching immersion programs by virtual media. Some say second language teaching is not the place for distance learning. “Immersion is speaking to each other, speaking to the teacher, being corrected and that can’t happen through computers,” adds a concerned resident.

To see the agenda for Wednesday go the following online website link: http://www.boarddocs.com/la/lpss/Board.nsf/Public#