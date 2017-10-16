Opelousas man shot outside casino

Related Coverage Opelousas Police investigating shooting on East South Street

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – An fight inside a local casino led to one man getting shot in the leg.

On Friday, St. Landry Parish deputies received a call concerning shot being fired during a fight at a local casino.

Reports indicate that a fight had occurred inside the casino between the male victim and Lansiquot. The fight started when another unidentified female began to argue with the male victim who was shot.

When the three went outside, witnesses reported seeing Lansiquot with a gun in his hand.

After being told that the sheriff’s office was called, Lansiquot started to place the gun inside his car when he heard the female and male victim began to argue again.

When Lansiquot turned around he noticed the male chasing the female and shot him in the leg.

Lansiquot suffered a fractured hand during the incident and notified the sheriff’s office that he left the scene to change his clothes then go to the hospital.

Lansiquot told the deputies that he shot on the ground near the victim in self defense when he saw the victim running with a knife and did not intend to shoot him.

He was charged with aggravated second degree battery on a $7,500 bond.