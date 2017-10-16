Opelousas still looking to pass budget plan

Related Coverage Opelousas still without an operating budget

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – In late September, Opelousas Mayor Reggie Tatum thought he had a budget plan that was ready for approval.

Here we are in mid-October and there is no approval and concern in the community.

Tatum’s confidence hasn’t wavered but his frustration is evident.

“It shouldn’t take this long,” says Tatum.

The ongoing saga of budget problems in Opelousas started last year when it took until February for a budget to be approved.

After some hiccups this year, the proposed budget is still up in the air.

Tatum says the council has not pointed out what needs to be changed but he thinks he knows a possible cause for the delay.

“For whatever reason, some of these people have not looked at the budget,” says Tatum.

He says the city is crumbling and is in desperate need of fixed infrastructure but also public safety could take a big hit.

“Not only would the employees not get two and a half percent raise (cost of living raise) but also it will affect the fire department…police department,” says Tatum.

Charles Mason is the fire chief of the Opelousas Fire Department.

He agrees with Tatum.

As time passes, more pressure falls upon them.

“The longer it plays out, the worse it is on the department. It puts a lot of strain on the department. You’re going to have to put a lot of things on hold. You’re going to have to monitor a lot of spending because you don’t know the end results of what the final budget is going to be,” says Mason.

The Mayor’s Office says there is no change in their approach from last week’s meeting. officials there hope today ends with an approved budget for the betterment of the city.