Port Barre woman arrested for carnal knowledge of a juvenile twice in two months, mother charged with negligence

PORT BARRE, La. (KFLY) According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, “On October 15, 2017 the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Juvenile Section has once again arrested Laninnie Benoit for having sexual intercourse with a juvenile.”

On Sunday,detectives were notified that Benoit had the same underage juvenile inside her home for over a week. Benoit was arrested on September 11, 2017, for having sexual intercourse with the underage juvenile and was ordered by the courts not to have contact with the male victim.

A witness reported that she was contacted by the juvenile’s mother asking for help in going get her son out of the house.

Detectives interviewed the juvenile male who stated he was staying at Benoit’s home for a week and was having sexual intercourse with Benoit. The juvenile stated he was in contact with his mother who knew what he was doing and was not attending school. Detectives interviewed Racheal Peeks, the juvenile’s mother. Peeks admitted her son was at Benoit’s home for a week and was not attending school.

Peeks notified a friend when her son would not come home.

Detectives then interviewed Benoit at the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Benoit denied having the juvenile at her home and stated when she returned home on October 15, 2017, she found the juvenile sitting on her front porch crying.

Benoit stated she told the juvenile to go get his clothes and leave. Detectives then interviewed Benoit’s underage children stated their mother stayed in her bedroom all week and only came out to cook dinner.

One of Benoit’s children stated they heard the juvenile in Benoit’s bedroom on Wednesday night, October 11, 2017.

Sheriff Guidroz, added, “Parents will be charged if evidence is uncovered that they are withholding information or allowing their children to commit crimes. As for Benoit, my office will continue to arrest anyone who defies court orders and who continues to prey on our youth by having inappropriate sexual relations with them.”