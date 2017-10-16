Safety Tax passes in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- New Iberia residents have voted and passed Mayor Freddie Decourt’s half-cent sales tax proposal.

After contracting the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office for the past 13 years, the city of New Iberia will reestablish their own police department.

“It feels good and now we can just get to work,” says Mayor Freddie DeCourt.

For the last year and a half DeCourt has worked to bring a police department back to the city.

“This is something that’s positive for our community. It’s gonna move us forward. It’s gonna send a message throughout Acadiana that New Iberia is ready to grow and prosper and you know we’re going to be a safe community,” says DeCourt.

“I’m just happy because we need the city police to serve in the inner city and community policing as they used to do before,” says Peggy Gerac a New Iberia Residents and former member of the city council.

The safety tax passed with 63% of residents voting yes.

Gerac says, “The police have to do their job, we have to work with the police. We are the eyes and ears of this community, and we have to keep it safe because they cannot do it alone.”

The tax will roughly bring in three million dollars to the city.

“We’ve been working on this for a while and we have formulated the list and kind of some approaches of the last few minutes so just kind of excited to get that started,” says DeCourt.

The cities contract with the sheriff’s department doesn’t end until June 2018. The new police department has till then to be up and running.

“A lot of work is coming. This is just the beginning,” says DeCourt.