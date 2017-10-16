Sportsman’s Forecast: Fishing and Hunting weather details

It will be a mostly sunny day across the area with much cooler temperatures and breezy north winds. North winds could be in the 12-24 mph range this afternoon with gusts of 30 mph possible. Temperatures will be falling quickly for tonight with clear skies, with morning start in the upper 40s to lower 50s tomorrow morning.

FRESHWATER FISHING

You’ll need someone who knows how to troll or an anchor for today! North winds will make area lakes and bays pretty rough. Moon phase is near 10% and decreasing, so Solunar rating is getting better. This will make for good fishing through the next few days as we approach a new moon phase, especially tomorrow and Wednesday when winds begin to die down. I’ll rate today as “Fair” for freshwater fishing.

SALTWATER

Saltwater is not looking as good for today in terms of fishing. If you do go out, however, a Small Craft advisory is in effect as north winds offshore could be in the 20-30 mph range, with seas near 3-5 feet. With cooler air moving in, shrimp should be running, so good luck there!

Here’s a look at tides for today:

DUCK SEASON

Cooler air moving in this morning with breezy north winds. Some moisture is riding up and over the front, so a deck of low clouds could remain in the forecast through the morning hours. Pressures will be rising with high pressure moving into the area.

Here’s a look at sunrise times across the area: