Suspect in pastor shooting pleads not guilty to manslaughter

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) – A man accused of shooting a pastor who was preaching in his southwest Louisiana church is pleading not guilty to manslaughter.

KPLC-TV reports that Woodrow Karey entered the plea Monday. Karay had been charged with second-degree murder in the September 13 shooting of Lake Charles pastor Ronald Harris during a revival service.

But the Louisiana Supreme Court threw out that charge, leaving only the manslaughter charge standing.

After the more serious charge was voided, Karey posted $50,000 bail in August and was released after four years in jail.

Karey said at the time of the shooting that had Harris raped his wife. Manslaughter carries a sentence of up to 40 years, and prosecutors say they will seek a firearm enhancement requiring a minimum sentence of 20 years.