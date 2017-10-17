18-month-old stabbed and suffocated, father arrested

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WWL) New Orleans Police say an 18-month-old girl is dead after her father stabbed and suffocated her. Police Chief Michael Harrison says the father called police and said, “God made me do it.”

Police arrived to find the father on the porch and the dead baby inside on a bed. Authorities suspect mental illness, drug abuse of a combination of the two, WWL reported.

The baby’s mother was out of town, police said. It happened in a home in the 3100 block of North Rampart Street.

The father, 45-year-old Mark Hambrick, is under arrest.