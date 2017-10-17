Abbeville residents upset over vacant home in neighborhood; call News 10 for help

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Residents in one Abbeville neighborhood say they’ve been fighting the city for years to tear down a blighted home in their neighborhood.

“The owner needs to come and do something about it,” said Brenda Leggin, who lives next door to the home.

Neighbors who live on Wabash Street say that the vacant home next door is an eye sore to the neighborhood, and they want something done about it.

“We called everybody. I told him, next thing we doing, we gonna get a hold of Channel 10,” said Leggin.

She and her husband Melvin Romero, say that the home has been vacant for about 9 to 10 years now, and that they can’t sit on their porch because they’re too afraid that a raccoon or a possum will attack them.

“We can’t even sit outside at night, without something running through the patio,” said Melvin Romero.

“I come open the door last Thursday, went to put my foot down, had two possums and they started *hshhh* making noise at me,” said Leggin.

They say that the house is bringing rats to their property that eat through their electrical wires. And some of these wild animals are a huge safety concern not only for them, but for their grandchildren when they visit.

“My grand-kids, I get them every so often, and I don’t want them outside playing, because I’m scared you know something’s going to bite them,” Leggin said.

So we called Francis Touchet, Abbeville Councilman for District B, to let him see the condition of the vacant home. And he came out to assess just how bad off it really was.

“This is something that again, evidently fell through the cracks, this is something that we’re going to jump on,” said Touchet.

For Melvin and Brenda, they are hopeful that progress will be made, and the home will soon be torn down.

“It’s time. It’s time to do something about it,” said Romero.

Councilman Touchet says that because the home has working electricity, a city ordinance in Abbeville states that they home cannot be torn down.

But because of the condition of the home, he will make some calls to get the ball rolling, on trying to see if the city can work around it.

Touchet says he will try to have something done to the home within the next week or so.