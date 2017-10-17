Arnaudville man arrested on 76 counts to telephone harassment

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY)- Deputies arrested and charged one suspect on Monday for making dozens of “strange phone calls” to one victim.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, Mohamad Mirian, 60, is charged with 76 counts of telephone harassment.

Reports indicate that Mirian and the victim have been involved in an ongoing legal case. According to the report, the legal problem is stemming from a contractor fraud case in which Mirian is the defendant. The victim stated that she has been receiving “strange phone calls for about a year with the calls coming when she and her husband are asleep.”

With the assistance of her local telephone company and the Cyber Crimes Unit of the sheriff’s office, a search warrant was issued to AT&T for the registered owner of the phone number that was traced.

Information obtained through the search warrant showed that the number was registered to a local business and to Mirian’s wife.

Mirian and his attorney arrived at the sheriff’s complex and were interviewed by detectives. Mirian stated in the interview that “maybe I pocket dialed the number” and was then advised by his attorney to invoke his right to remain silent. Mirian was then transported to the parish jail for processing. His bond was set at $2,500.