Bayou Country Superfest Returns to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA (KLFY)- According to WWL 105.9FM, the event will once again take place in New Orleans.

This is the festival’s ninth-year in operation the festival will take place in the Mercedes Benz Superdome.

The festival is scheduled to run through memorial day weekend, and some of the biggest names in country music have played at the festival such as Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, and many others.

The festival during it’s run used to be held at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge until this year when it was moved to New Orleans.

WWL 105.9 also states the musical lineup will be announced October 24th