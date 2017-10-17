Coast Guard suspends search for missing oil platform employee

Related Coverage UPDATE: Missing oil platform employee identified

KENNER, La. (AP) – The Coast Guard has suspended its search for the man who was unaccounted for after an explosion on an oil platform in Lake Pontchartrain near Kenner.

Forty-four-year-old contractor Timothy Morrison of Katy, Texas, was still missing after the Sunday night explosion. Seven other people were injured, three critically.

Three company employees and four contractors were injured in the explosion on Sunday evening.

Clovelly Oil Co. LLC spokesman Tim O’Leary says the platform is a collection point for oil and gas from several wells.

A statement from the New Orleans company says a natural gas well was feeding the tank at the time of the explosion, which occurred during maintenance.

The statement says its three oil wells were shut in at the time, and the flow from the gas well was cut off after the explosion. The statement says Clovelly doesn’t know if any oil was released into Lake Pontchartrain.