Pedestrian killed walking on US 90 in Iberia Parish

Iberia Parish, La. (KLFY) – Shortly before 1 a.m. this morning, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on US 90 eastbound near Estis Road in Iberia Parish. The crash claimed the life of 27 year old Gerard Robert of Scott.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that Robert was walking east in the eastbound left lane of US 90. A 2009 Ford Expedition operated by 38-year-old Joseph Silas of Jeanerette was also traveling east in the left eastbound lane on US 90. The front of Silas’s vehicle struck Robert, who was wearing dark clothing, from behind.

Robert sustained critical injuries and was transported to Lafayette General Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. Silas was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. Troopers were unable to obtain a toxicology sample from Robert. As part of the on-going investigation, Silas provided Troopers with a voluntary breath sample, which showed no amount of alcohol present.