Suspect arrested attempted first degree murder in St. Martin Parish, victim in critical condition

St. MARTIVILLE, La.(KLFY)- Late last night, Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Hunter Chauvin, 18, Breaux Bridge, at a residence in the 2600 block of Cypress Island Hwy., St. Martinville, in connection with the Wednesday afternoon shooting that left Carey Lewis III, 19, from St. Martinville, in critical condition.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined by Investigators that the shooting originated at a residence in the 5800 block of Main Hwy in St. Martinville.

Chauvin has been charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder.

He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charges and at the time of this release, no bond had been set.

Investigators have also obtained an arrest warrant for a second suspect, Andrew Smith, 19, St. Martinville, for two counts of attempted first degree murder.

The investigation remains ongoing and Investigators are asking if anyone knows the whereabouts of Andrew Smith to please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071.