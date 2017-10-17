The Police Association of Lafayette and LCG are working to ensure health insurance for families of fallen first responders

LAFAYETTE (La) KLFY- Representatives with the Police Association of Lafayette attended tonight’s City-Parish Council meeting.

They addressed issues they’ve seen in health insurance for first responders that are killed in the line of duty.

It had been nearly 50 years since a Lafayette police officer was killed in the line of duty until Corporal Michele Middlebrook died October 1st.

Now the Police Association of Lafayette is working with LCG to ensure that there are specific health insurance policies set in place for families of fallen first responders.

Following Corporal Michele Middlebrook’s death, there was mixed information about his families health insurance coverage.

“We want Lafayette to be known as the place that takes care of their own and that has benefits that are going to make other law enforcement folks want to come work here,” says Joel Robideaux Lafayette Mayor-President.

In a press release from the Police Association of Lafayette, they say there are no reasonable resolutions regarding health insurance for any future line of duty deaths.

Today the police association and administrators from LCG met to discuss insurance options.

The President of the Police Association of Lafayette, Toby Delahoussaye says, “The meeting today was very productive. Some answers were given that before was simply just speculation and rumors and we were able to dispel a lot of that. We feel confident that the administration is moving forward with this.”

Specific details about insurance policies were not given, but both parties say tonight was a step in the right direction.

“It’s government so it’s going slower than any of us want but we want to get it right, that’s the most important thing,” says Robideaux.

“We are working together to go forward with those benefits that as a group we can all agree upon and so far we are moving towards that,” says Delahoussaye.

City officials have said that Officer Middlebrooks family will receive health coverage for the appropriate time period until his widow can determine the best path forward for her family.

According to the Delahoussaye, there is no set timeframe that official insurance policies will be set in place but those policies are actively being worked on.