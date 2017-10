GROSSE TETE (KLFY)- According to WBRZ TV Tiger truck stop publicist Ted Baldwin has said Tony the tiger of Tiger truck stop has been euthanized due to kidney failure.

The tiger was brought to the truck stop in January of 2001, and at the time of his death, he was 17 years old.

Veterinarians will perform an autopsy on the tiger to get further insight into the tiger’s health.

This story is still developing, and we will have more details once they become available.