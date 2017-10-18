David Begnaud: ‘This story has changed me’

Lafayette native and CBS News correspondent David Begnaud was in church when he got the call. He was sitting in mass at St. Jules, his niece on his lap, when the phone rang.

“It rang three times before I was able to walk outside and take the call,” Begnaud recalled. “And they said, can you go to Puerto Rico? That was like 30 or 40 days ago.”

In that time, Begnaud has spent weeks covering the effect and aftermath of Hurricane Maria on Puerto Rico. The reporter said he has been back to Lafayette once, for less than two days, and spent a few days working in New York. When he spoke to the Daily Advertiser by phone last week, he had not been back to his home in Dallas. Other than that, he has been working around the clock in the island nation, where the damage and desperation have led to prolonged suffering.

“Maria is unlike any hurricane I’ve covered, ” Begnaud said. “It has surpassed anything I’ve reported on before in terms of devastation. After the hurricane, (it has been) an endless emergency.”

Begnaud grew up in Lafayette. He graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and worked for KLFY early in his career. He is no stranger to storms. But this, he said, is something far different. Puerto Rico has gained worldwide attention thanks to the large-scale suffering. Begneaud has not only been on the scene there, he also covered hurricanes Harvey in Texas, Irma in the Caribbean and Florida and Jose.

“I’ve never done four hurricanes back to back, ” Begnaud said. “You know, Harvey is memorable for people’s ability to rush in to help – the overwhelming response. And, what I’ve come to learn, is that civilians are able to meet the efforts of the federal government and, more often than not, do better. What made Irma so memorable was how it hopscotched. We couldn’t keep up with where it was going. But Maria has surpassed anything I’ve reported on before in terms of devastation.”

Begnaud said for a while, CBS had the only working wi-fi signal and was the only source of information for many.

He described food and water shortages during which families were allowed just six water bottles a day. Flooded streets that could not drain because the drains were clogged with storm debris. At the time, 90 percent of the island nation was still without power and generators were the only source of electricity. Begnaud said that meant hospitals were running on diesel-powered generators that frequently failed.

“It can’t be overstated how delicate the situation is here,” Begnaud said. “Doctors have been having to refuel generators themselves. I saw one doctor who spilled gas on his lab coat because he was refilling the generator in between seeing patients. He was doing this three minutes before he walked in to see a patient.”

Begnaud and his team have been lucky. He and the CBS crew have been staying at a Marriott in San Juan. He credits the hotel with keeping the lights on and allowing the team to continue broadcasting to the world. Even when supplies ran short, they were able to keep going.