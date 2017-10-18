Gasoline leaks into city sewer system

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A gas station’s tank leaked into the city’s sewer system Wednesday morning, fire officials report.

The smell of gasoline lingered for hours in the 4400 Johnston Street after officials say a gas pipe at Circle K cracked and leaked into the sewerage lines.

After hours of digging, fire officials were able to locate the problem and the repairs began, according to Lafayette Fire Investigator Alton Trahan.

“The level of fuel mixture in the underground tank has been lowered to reduce the potential of additional leakage.” Trahan said.

“And the sewer line has been plugged to avoid any seeping into the sewer system.”

Frier Lane will be closed throughout the night to keep traffic away from the area, Trahan said.

He said additional work to fully repair all lines will be conducted Thursday morning.

No evacuations were ordered.