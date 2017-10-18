Iberville Council adopts ordinance prohibiting flag desecration

PLAQUEMINE, La. (AP) – A Louisiana parish has adopted an ordinance prohibiting flag desecration.

Iberville Parish Council Chairman Matt Jewell told The Advocate before Tuesday’s meeting that the measure was symbolic and preemptive, and not sparked by any local incidents.

The desecration of the American, state or parish flag carries a $1,000 fine and/or up to six months in jail under the new law.

The ordinance drew no opposition at the public hearing before Tuesday’s vote, and was vocally supported by a small group of veterans.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana has criticized the ordinance, calling it unenforceable.

ACLU executive director Marjorie Esman wrote in an Oct. 13 letter that the Constitution and state and federal law protect the right to dissent and use images of the flag.