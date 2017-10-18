LPSS special meeting tonight brings changes to schools of choice program

The LPSS special meeting tonight touch upon a number of recommendations given by school of choice committee members. Everything from the name of schools of choice to the way students enter the program was discussed.

“The meeting went fantastic I mean I think that we reached a good compromise on some of the controversial issues. We deferred the biggest controversial issue the sibling priority back to the superintendent because there was some questionable information that we were getting as far as sibling data,” said Erick Knezek the Vice President of the school board.

The meeting room was packed with concerned teachers and parents. Some decisions that were made tonight included changing the name from schools of choice to magnet schools, keeping a waitlist policy, and eliminating demographic questions on the lottery application.

Timothy Sharlow a concerned parent of two children in LPSS schools says, “Tonight went as expected we are going to readdress some of the things that I think need to be addressed when we look at the proclivity of the school system and how we want to grow the educational factor in the Lafayette Parish School system. It’s hard to say that I’m satisfied but at the same time I’m glad our voices were heard.”