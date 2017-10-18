WATCH: Scott Fire officials investigating cause of heavily-involved house fire in subdivision

UPDATE: Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier released the following press release concerning the fire at a home in the 100 block of Kohen Luke Drive.

On Wednesday October 18th around 2:00 PM Scott Police department observed heavy fire emitting from the roof of a home in the 100 block of Kohen Luke Drive, while on routine patrol.

Scott Fire Department was dispatched to the location.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed the home fully engulfed in flames, threating a neighboring home.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control, however the home is a total loss.

Firefighters forced entry into the neighboring home to confirm the fire had not spread to the interior of the structure at which point a dog was rescued from the smoke filled residence.

The neighboring home received moderate damage to the exterior as a result of the intense heat.

An investigation of the incident determined the fire to be accidental in nature, beginning in the kitchen area. The exact cause is still under investigation.

No firefighters or civilians were injured as a result of the incident.

Several departments fro the area responded to assist.

ORIGINAL: SCOTT, La. (KLFY)- Fire fighters are working to extinguish structures fires on Kohen Luke Drive in Scott. One home was destroyed and two others were damaged, according to KLFY’s Lester Duhé who is at the scene. Scott Police Chief Chad Leger said all roads are open at this time.

