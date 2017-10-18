Three arrested for early morning armed robbery at Campus Crossings

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette officers are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at about 2 a.m. this morning at Campus Crossings apartments.

Police said three men forced their way into an apartment and robbed victims at gunpoint. No injuries were reported, LPD spokesman Karl Ratcliff said.

Authorities later located and arrested Nicholas LeBlanc, Robert LeBlanc and Damondrick Poydras, each on one count of aggravated robbery with the use of firearm. The suspects are being held in the Lafayette Parish Jail on $20,000 bonds.