Three arrested for early morning armed robbery at Campus Crossings

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Photo: MGN

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette officers are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at about 2 a.m. this morning at Campus Crossings apartments.

Police said three men forced their way into an apartment and robbed victims at gunpoint. No injuries were reported, LPD spokesman Karl Ratcliff said.

Authorities later located and arrested Nicholas LeBlanc, Robert LeBlanc and Damondrick Poydras, each on one count of aggravated robbery with the use of firearm. The suspects are being held in the Lafayette Parish Jail on $20,000 bonds.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s