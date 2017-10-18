UL softball coach placed on administrative leave

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Daily Advertiser)- UL Softball Coach Mike Lotief has been placed on administrative leave for two weeks.

The university issued this statement to The Daily Advertiser:

“Since Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, Michael Lotief has been on a leave of absence from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. In Lotief’s absence as head coach of the softball team, Assistant Coach Chris Malveaux is coordinating the program.”

University officials did not provide reasons for for the coach’s leave. Lotief’s attorney, John E. McElligott, Jr., offered this response on his client’s behalf:

“Approximately two weeks ago, Coach Lotief was informed that he was placed on administrative leave. We would like the softball fan base, Ragin’ Cajun supporters and the good people of Lafayette to understand that this action arises out of a passionate conversation about gender equity, between Coach Lotief and other University personnel. In this conversation, Coach Lotief raised simple issues like getting the grass cut, making sure students have an athletic trainer at practice, making sure the assistant coaches get paid and ensuring female athletes get a functional assessment before doing weight training.

“The Lotiefs have spent their university careers fighting for better opportunities for female athletes and to make sure they are afforded equitable opportunities. While no formal complaints have been made against Coach Lotief, we hope that this brings greater awareness to the issues of gender equity, and ask the community for their continued support and prayers for UL’s softball players in this difficult time.”