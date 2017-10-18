Undercover agencies arrest registered sex offender on child pornography charges

TICKFAW, La. (KLFY)– In September 2017, Troopers with the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit conducted a joint undercover online investigation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Louisiana Attorney General’s Office and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation led to the arrest of 52-year-old Vernon E. Sweeney Jr., a registered sex offender, living in Tickfaw.

On October 17, 2017, Investigators executed a search warrant at the Sweeney’s residence. During the execution of the warrant, Troopers found evidence that Sweeney was in possession of child pornography. Several electronic devices were seized and are pending forensic examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Sweeney was arrested and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for one count of distribution of dhild Pornography (under the age of 13), and 50 counts of possession of child pornography.

The Louisiana State Police would like to encourage anyone with any additional information pertaining to this individual or other crimes against children to contact the Louisiana State Police at 1-800-434-8007 or visit https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm?OpenForm to file an online complaint.