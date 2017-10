Victor’s Cafeteria (View Menu)

Items featured on Acadiana Eats:

Panko-breaded eggplant medallions topped with shrimp and crab meat cream sauce

Spaghetti and homemade meatballs

Address: 109 W Main St, New Iberia, LA 70560

Hours of Operation: 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.- 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

