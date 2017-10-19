Eunice man arrested; accused of having sex with underage girl

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Eunice man was arrested and charged for allegedly having sexual intercourse with a girl who was underage.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, the victim’s father reported to authorities that his daughter was given drugs and had sex with Gary Lafleur, III.

The girl was taken to a hospital to be treated and was later released.

Lafleur, who was out on bond for gun charges, was taken into custody after confessing to the alleged crime to detectives, according to Guidroz.

Lafleur is charged with 1 count of Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile.

He is currently being held at the St. Landry Parish Jail for a bond revocation hearing, according to Guidroz.