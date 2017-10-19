Family physician charged arrested for three counts of sexual battery

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Credit: The Daily Advertiser

PONCHATOULA, La. (AP) – Authorities say a family physician in Louisiana has been arrested after a patient complained about inappropriate behavior.

Louisiana Attorney General’s Office spokeswoman Ruth Wisher tells WGNO-TV that Dr. Gregory Allen was arrested Friday on three counts of sexual battery.

News outlets report the 60-year-old physician’s arrest stemmed from a complaint by a female patient.

The attorney general’s office investigated and found evidence to substantiate the woman’s claim. Allen was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail and released Monday on bond.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

 

