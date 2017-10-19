KLFY Athlete of the Week: Church Point running back Rodney Dupuis

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) – This week’s athlete of the week hails from Church Point High School.

Sophomore running back Rodney Dupuis helped his Bears beat Iota on Friday night.

“Our lineman were blocking [well] that game because they had big holes and all that,” says Dupuis.

The running back went for 211 yards and 3 touchdowns on 26 carries in the 41-34 win.

Church point head coach J.C. Arceneaux says Dupuis gets it done, despite being so young.

“Rodney is a very dynamic player. He rushed for 1300 yards got a low center of gravity, he’s one of the unique kids, where they can run over you, make you miss him, and he can run away from you. He has everything.He’s a young talent, and hopefully, he gets better and better,” says Arceneaux.