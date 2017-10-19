Lafayette parents speak-out on possible changes to School of Choice programs

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Parish School Board held a special board meeting, Wednesday, October 18. Members are expected to vote on decisions of more changes to the School of Choice Programs.

Several parents feel left behind in this process as they reached out to voice their growing pains.

The common question that Lafayette Parish parents are asking is, “Where does this leave my child?” This is after a six-hour meeting where School Board members spent time discussing the proposed changes.

Sibling Priority is the main topic of conversation involving the new agenda placed on the table.

“There painting a picture that privileged kids are taking all the spots,” said Stacy Charles.

She reached out to the Lafayette Parish Accountability Office where she said she found the numbers presented we’re not adding up.“They confirmed that the data is not correct. That it was never reviewed or given the stamp of approval,” she added.” The data isn’t the only thing that parents are discouraged about.

Parents like Chrissy Thompson said the school board sold families false hope as they depend on the unique programs within School of Choice to decide where to enroll their kids into. “We we’re sold sibling priority. When we enrolled in these schools and we made these choices,” she said.

Her youngest child is now in jeopardy of being excluded from Myrtlye Elementary, which she said, fractures the entire French immersion experience for her family. “When we were sold French Immersion, it was about making commitment in your family, speaking French to your children, allowing your children to speak French to each other,” Thomspon added.

Jessica Mernard is concerned about splitting up her family. She has two different kids that would be going to two different schools with different start times. “If my youngest isn’t able to enter the program, I’m going to have two kids at two different elementary schools,” she said.

Mernard expressed that she just wants to give all of her kids an equal chance, but these changes may force her to pull them out of the program completely.

“Logistically, I can’t get my kids to three different schools,” she added.

The School Board hopes to come to a final vote and consensus on the changes by the end of the Lafayette Parish School Board Special Meeting.