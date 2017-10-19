Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office conducts round up of arrests in an effort to raise awareness to family and domestic violence

By Published: Updated:

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) -Many know that October marks a huge month for awareness.

Breast cancer awareness.

Bullying awareness.

This month is also Domestic violence awareness month.

The Lafayette Sheriff’s office made those who commit crimes under the umbrella of domestic violence very aware of the problem with a round-up of arrests early this morning.

It was a rude wake-up call for domestic violence offenders.

The violence apprehension operation sought out 60 warrants for arrests throughout Lafayette.

16 of them ended up being booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

20 deputies were involved in the parish-wide operation, according to John Mowell, public information officer with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The early hours of the arrests resulted in the least amount of disturbance in the community and caught those arrested off guard.

Half of the cases fall in the non-support category while the other half deals with domestic abuse or child abuse.

“You have child abuse, non-support, domestic violence and those are a lot of the issues,” Mowell explained.

Regardless of their crime, he says the month is about getting couples and families back in a healthy place and away from dysfunction.
“It’s a chance to get that family unit functioning again as far as benefits being paid to the children and stuff like that,” said Mowell.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s