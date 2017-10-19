Lafayette Police make arrest in morning stabbing case

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
(Photo courtesy of the Lafayette Police Department)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)-  At approximately 8:00 a.m. this morning, Lafayette Police responded to a local hospital in reference to a 35-year-old female victim suffering from a stab wound to the upper body.

The victim is currently listed in stable condition.

Subsequent investigation identified 36-year-old Verna Perro as the suspect.

Perro was located, arrested and booked into LPCC without incident for aggravated second degree battery.

The investigation remains on going. The incident occurred in the 900 block of E. Vermilion Street.

