Leonville under boil advisory

(LEONVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The town of Leonville has experienced problems with its water supply system.

A 3-inch main water line was broken due to a contractor digging to replace a cross culvert in the area. Town personnel are repairing the line; and will be flushing the area.

Areas included in this boil advisory are:

All of Old Spanish Road in the Opelousas Area

Because of these problems, the water produced by our water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality.

Therefore, as a precaution, the town of Leonville Water System is issuing a boil advisory effective immediately. This advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by the town of Leonville Water System.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)