Plaisance Elementary School holds grand re-opening, following 2016 August floods

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- In August of 2016, Plaisance Elementary was flooded with more than a foot of water. The school has been closed for repairs ever since.

Students, faculty, and staff of Plaisance Elementary were re-zoned to Washington Elementary while the school experienced extensive renovation projects from the floods.

“Really it’s been.. let’s get to work. Let’s get this done. Because the grand re-opening is today, but we’ve been here since August 3rd,” said Dr. Monica Fabre, Principal of Plaisance Elementary. “And so getting to this point, we are inviting the community, we are inviting everyone that prayed for us to come in and join us now so we can go forward with the mission of educating every child, every day,’ she said.

This August, students moved back into Plaisance Elementary while the renovations were still underway. Now, all construction projects are complete and the school is holding a grand re-opening ceremony to share their excitement with the community.

“We’re excited to be back in Plaisance Elementary School. Last year was a very long journey to get to where we are now,” said Superintendent Patrick Jenkins. “We we’re building a plane, while we we’re flying. We had to do some renovations as we we’re going along and continuing to work in the gym, some classroom spaces.. but the staff and administration came together to make this a great return back to Plaisance Elementary,” he added.

The Grand Re-Opening Ribbon Cutting ceremony will be held at Plaisance Elementary at 4 P.M., followed by Homecoming festivities. Superintendent of St. Landry Parish Patrick Jenkins will be in attendance.

