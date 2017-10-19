UPDATE: Port Barre High School lockdown has been lifted

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) – UPDATE: The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and the St. Landry Parish School Board have confirmed that the lockdown has been lifted.

One person is in custody. The incident stemmed from an off-campus threat, authorities said.

ORIGINAL STORY: We just received word into the KLFY Newsroom that Port Barre High School is currently on lock-down.

According to the St. Landry Parish Superintendent, the school is on lock-down due to a domestic incident.

A Port Barre High School Employee’s relative made a threat to someone off campus and the school has been placed on lock-down until police can locate the relative.

The Superintendent did clarify that there are no weapons on campus.

We’ll have more on this story as it develops.