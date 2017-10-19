Suspect charged in 2015 police killing smears feces on face in courtroom

Associated Press Published: Updated:
This undated photo provided by the City of New Orleans shows Travis Boys. The New Orleans Police Department said Officer Daryle Holloway was shot while transporting Travis Boys, who managed to get his handcuffed hands from behind his back to the front, grab a firearm and shoot the officer. A manhunt was underway for the 33-year-old Boys, according to Police Chief Michael Harrison. (City of New Orleans via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A psychiatrist says a man who interrupted his murder trial by smearing feces on his face is incompetent for trial and should be hospitalized for evaluation and treatment.

Dr. Sarah Deland spoke Thursday during a court hearing for Travis Boys, charged with murder in the 2015 killing of New Orleans police officer Daryle Holloway.

She was the first expert called as prosecutors and defense lawyers argue over Boys’ competency.

Jury selection was halted Wednesday after Boys pulled feces from his clothes and smeared it on his face.

Mental health experts examined him Thursday morning. On Wednesday, he was wearing street clothes and did not appear to be shackled.

On Thursday he was in an orange prison suit, shackled and under guard in a corner of the courtroom.

