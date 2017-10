LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Ferrod Gardner, a University of Louisiana at Lafayette sophomore, was arrested on Friday on a felony identity theft charge.

Gardner is a linebacker for UL’s Ragin’ Cajun football team. According to the Lafayette Parish Jail, he was released Saturday on a $5,000 bond.

Requests for comment from university officials have not been returned at this time.

KLFY will update this story as more information becomes available.