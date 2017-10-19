“We are back, welcome home everybody;” Plaisance Elementary holds reopening ceremony

PLAISANCE, La. (KLFY) – When the floods hit Acadiana last August, Plaisance Elementary took in over a foot of water.

Students, faculty, and staff were re-zoned to Washington Elementary, while the school underwent renovations to repair the damage.

Thursday afternoon, there’s was a huge re-opening ceremony to mark the beginning of the future of Plaisance Elementary.

“What a grand time it is to be Plaisance,” said Patrick Jenkins, Superintendent of St. Landry Parish Schools.

“I just look forward to them coming back and making a great return,” said Fred Von Alten, a parent of a student at the school.

Many alumni who were at the ribbon cutting ceremony also stayed for the homecoming game. They said that the moment was very special not only for them but for the entire community.

“We thought we had lost it in August of 2016, but now we back on the scene again,” said Joseph Battin.

He’s a Plaisance alumnus of 1963. His whole family went to the school, so he knows how special a place it is.

“It’s a community school. We have been in here since the 1930’s, and like I said still going on, proud to have it in our community,” said Battin.

Kimberly Manuel is also an alumnus of Plaisance. She’s in her 25th year of teaching at the school, and also leads the cheer team.

She got emotional when speaking about the school re-opening today.

“Happy, sad, ecstatic. Just sad because everything we had to go through, but I’m glad we’re at this point now where we’re back at school. And we went through some changes, but everything is starting to fall into place,” she said.

Manuel says that while she was appreciative of Washington Elementary opening their doors for them, nothing is like Plaisance Elementary, and she’s proud to be back where she belongs.

“We are back, welcome home everybody,” she said.